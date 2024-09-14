Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

