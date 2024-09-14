Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,418,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 208,734 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

