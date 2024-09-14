Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,089 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

