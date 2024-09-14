Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $481,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

