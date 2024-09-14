Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Chevron by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

