Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Lendway Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter.
Lendway Company Profile
Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.
