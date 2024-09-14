LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Purchases $14,790.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Galluppi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,063.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
