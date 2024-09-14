LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Purchases $14,790.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Galluppi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,063.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

