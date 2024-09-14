LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

