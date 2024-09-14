Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get Lineage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Up 1.0 %

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LINE stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Lineage has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.