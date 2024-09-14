LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director George Parmer Acquires 2,500 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $15,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

LNKB opened at $6.40 on Friday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

