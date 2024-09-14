Lisk 1-Day Volume Hits $3.56 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $115.99 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

