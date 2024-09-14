Lista DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.34 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $64.93 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,278,842 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,315,347.32514617 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.36201945 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,365,170.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

