Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $2.92 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $6.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,538,309 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,508,684.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00289431 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

