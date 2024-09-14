Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 17th (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Lobo EV Technologies’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOBO opened at 1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.43. Lobo EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 1.75 and a fifty-two week high of 5.79.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

