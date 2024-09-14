Loopring Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Loopring has a total market cap of $165.31 million and $6.19 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

