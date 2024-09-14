L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $100.28.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

