LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

