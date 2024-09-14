Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.67. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 4,399 shares trading hands.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
