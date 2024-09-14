M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 0.7%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.80. 11,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

M-tron Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

