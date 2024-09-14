Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MAL traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.38. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.37.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9699893 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

