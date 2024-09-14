Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

