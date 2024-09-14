Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $305.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.