Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $339,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CRF opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
