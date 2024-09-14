Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

