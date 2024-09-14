Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.71.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.