Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.3% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $569.24 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.92 and a 200-day moving average of $544.33. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

