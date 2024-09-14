Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to “Hold”

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNTX. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

