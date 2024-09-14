Maple (MPL) One Day Volume Tops $757,629.69

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $18.22 or 0.00030375 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $70.60 million and approximately $757,629.69 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

