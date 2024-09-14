Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to Issue $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $26,577.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,930.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,675. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

