Mark Schoenberg Sells 859 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 859 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $11,235.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

