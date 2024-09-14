Mark Schoenberg Sells 859 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 859 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $11,235.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
URGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
