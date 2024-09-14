Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.99 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $209.78 million and $17.99 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

