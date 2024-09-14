McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Reduced by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.