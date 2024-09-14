Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 6.4% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $757,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

