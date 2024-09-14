Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

