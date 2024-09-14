Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.03 and traded as high as C$13.44. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 22,921 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DR
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of C$146.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2034203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.