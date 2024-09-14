Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,085.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,009.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

