Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

