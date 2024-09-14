Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

