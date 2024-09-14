Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $108.16 and a 1-year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

