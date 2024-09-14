Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $263.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

