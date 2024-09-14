Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

