Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

