Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,143.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,860.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,672.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

