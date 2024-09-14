Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

