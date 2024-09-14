Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.18 and a 200 day moving average of $344.20. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

