Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

STRL opened at $127.10 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.