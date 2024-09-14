Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %
STRL opened at $127.10 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.
Sterling Infrastructure Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
