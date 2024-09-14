Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $166,000 Investment in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 70.8% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 295,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $587.37 million, a P/E ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

