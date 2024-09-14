Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2,095.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

EEFT stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

