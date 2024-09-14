Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3,949.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,468,983 shares of the airline’s stock worth $71,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

