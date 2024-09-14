Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

